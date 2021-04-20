Framing emotional resonance

WITH a desire to experiment and explore different art forms, Fion Koh’s inquisitive nature marries the lateral-thinking of graphic design with the artistic expression of photography. “I love seeing beautiful things, it’s fascinating to see how colours, shapes and forms can come together to create something dazzling and have an effect on our emotions. With my graphic design background, my eyes are trained to seek out interesting colours and compositions.” The 24-year-old studied Communication Design at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University in Australia before moving to New York to work at a creative agency as a designer. Now back in Kuala Lumpur, Koh said: “As creatives, taking time off is the key to nurture creative ideas. While overworking is a norm both in the United States and Malaysia, we should stop glamourising it. More hours doesn’t equate to higher productivity. “I believe that everyone’s voice needs to be heard and the social value of art is to ignite meaningful conversations, and hopefully inspire positive changes in the future.”

Hazy Daze. – PICTURE COURTESY OF FION KOH

Clouds Like Cotton Candy. – PICTURE COURTESY OF FION KOH

Do you set your graphic designer and photographer roles apart? Yes. I see graphic design as a way of problem-solving through the use of typography, illustration or iconography. It’s a way of pointing readers to particular information or bringing clarity to a concept from a commercial standpoint. Photography has been a tool of creative freedom for me to express myself and make my vision come true. I’m a people person so I really like collaborating with others and creating something together. There is a sense of awe in capturing emotions and moments that bring depth to a picture. Why is photography important to you? There are so many reasons I love photography, planning the art direction, choosing the location and experimenting with lighting. But one of my favourite aspects of photography is interacting with people as if I’m taking a peek into someone’s life, and I would have never met these people if it wasn’t for photography. I hope that by taking photos, people will see a different side of themselves and that in return, I can show them the way I see the world. Do you attempt to go beyond what people see at first glance? Photographers should always put a little bit of themselves in their work. The best experience is when I lose myself in the process of taking photos in the perfect moment. My work explores the intimate connection with another person through light, colour and emotions. I find joy in capturing the personality and honest emotion when people are not aware of the camera. Building an emotional connection with strangers in a short amount of time is so precious. We have to allow ourselves to be open and trust each other in the process.

Saw You in a Dream. – PICTURE COURTESY OF FION KOH

Bay. – PICTURE COURTESY OF FION KOH

How has your photography style changed since you started? I would describe my style as nostalgic, with a dreamlike aesthetic that aims to record a raw and genuine moment of the subject. I love to go crazy when creating but I’m currently learning that the best way to convey a message is simplicity. It’s important to know how far you can push, not only your imagination, without boundaries, but also how far you can go with certain limitations and be great within the lines. As a creative, how do you critique your own work? Whenever I decide to post new work, I’ll always see what I can do to improve it first. Sometimes, when I get too wrapped up in my own head, I’d ask my friends for their thoughts. I appreciate it when people give their honest opinion. I also like asking people outside the creative industry for their opinion because they represent the general audience. What do you do to get out of a creative block? The truth is the longer you procrastinate, you’ll come up with more excuses. Inaction breeds doubt and fear, action breeds confidence and courage. For me, taking small steps every day gives me the confidence and courage to keep going.