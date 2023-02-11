Fred Perry hoists subculture flag

AFTER the successful “Subculture Live” in 2023, Fred Perry’s global event has been renamed “Fred Perry Night Tales,” and this year’s chapter in Malaysia will take place at the new JioSpace in Petaling Jaya.

Presented by the iconic British fashion label, the nightlong music event will take place on Nov 11 from 4pm onwards, featuring a collision of different genres of music, fashion and subculture that brings individuality to the forefront.

This year’s lineup seems to be as eclectic as last year, featuring ska punk and reggae band Plague of Happiness, new wave rock Prasasti, synth-pop artist FLQ, electro-pop artist Darren Ashley, dark-pop artist Su San, rapper Lil Asian Thiccie and the indie band Monotones.

On top of this colourful bunch, two local music acts that won the “Fred Perry x TuneCore” open call are also being roped in to perform. There will also be DJ sets, such as DJ rEmPiT g0dDe$$. Last year’s Subculture Live was held in the historic Sentul Depot, featuring nine artists and over 3,000 attendees.

As the upcoming “Fred Perry Night Tales: JioSpace” is a community event, there are no ticket admission charges.

However, registration is necessary and can be done by visiting fpmynighttales2023.peatix.com