Free flying passion

FOR almost ten years, Syimir Safawi has seen his love for birds evolve from that of a somewhat casual birdkeeper into that of an ardent parrot trainer.

“I’ve loved birds since I was in primary school,” said Syimir, who went a step further after a trip to a pet shop.

His passion was ignited in 2012.

“A very tame, small parrot came to me in a pet shop. I bought it and my love for parrots began,” he said.

The parrot was a Peach-faced Lovebird. Although it is commonly believed that Lovebirds should come in pairs, Syimir only bought one.

It was during his internship and he did not have enough pocket money.

The 30-year-old today has gone through a variety of pets, from cats to hedgehogs and even sugar gliders, yet his heart remains firmly attached to parrots.

“I am allergic to cats. My skin has an allergic reaction to them.”

It was one of the reasons that gravitated him towards birds, which he has no problems with.

According to Syimir, birds or more specifically parrots, are also low maintenance pets.

“Food is easy to get, and their waste is not as strong smelling as other animals. They’re more hygienic”.

He also credits the intelligence of parrots as a major draw.

“All the birds that I keep, even though they are the same species, have different personalities. Research has shown that parrots are also the most intelligent birds, and they have the mind of a five year old human child,” he said.