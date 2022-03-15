Free your mind

MICHAEL TEH is a meditation coach devoted to a personal mission of awakening more people to higher consciousness. He teaches self-realisation through meditation, qigong, yoga, and philosophy.

LYFE recently spoke with him about the Michael Teh Signature Workshop: The Essence of Life Series, which explores meditation as a powerful tool to realise our true potential.

Michael has designed multiple workshops in this series to support his participants’ self-realisation journey. Workshop Series 1 is currently running every few months on-ground in Kuala Lumpur, titled Knowledge of The Self and Fundamentals of Meditation.

To find out more about his mission, visit Michael’s website www.iammichaelteh.com, or his social media pages on Facebook and Instagram (@iammichaelteh).

How did you first come to adopt this practice for yourself?

“In 2018, I stumbled upon a meditation workshop in Singapore by chance. I was not seeking, nor in any state of mind that I was looking for a workshop such as this.

“However, I always believe it is good to have an open mind and to look for opportunities to learn and to further enhance myself, cultivating personal growth and insights.

“I thought to myself, there was no harm to give this workshop a try. Little did I know, I came out of those seven days’ workshop with newfound realizations and understanding.

“Prior to meditation, I sought material pleasures which include travelling, attaining wealth and success, sight-seeing, food explorations, marriage and building a family, etc, not knowing that joy and peace actually comes from within.

“Meditation is the tool not just to remove and minimise pain and suffering, but also the doorway to discover your innate potential and your life’s true purpose! Truly game-changing for me.

“Ever since then, I pursue my daily practice of meditation, it has greatly enhanced my overall mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing!

“I am able to de-stress through meditation, leading to a life with more clarity and purpose.”

How much conscious effort is actually involved in the process?

“The goal is to make meditation as effortless as possible; the ultimate aim of life is to cultivate meditation practice as a way of life. Why? Because through meditation you cultivate being present in the Moment of NOW, where you experience life from Moment to Moment, enhancing your overall wellbeing, and being present in everything that you do, in every food that you eat, in every person that you meet!

“Life is as exciting as it is every single day as you explore different life experiences with mindfulness and being present, leading to feeling peace, calm, and bliss!

“At the same time meditation is an enabler to help us reach our true potential – however, it requires practice and cultivating goodness and morality in life. It also requires discipline, focus, mindfulness, and self-reflection. Most importantly, you need to be in love with meditation practice, so, that one day it becomes effortless!

“So, in order to plant this Potential in you, you have to water it daily, give it love and care, and finally see it blossom like a Lotus Flower which grows from under and from muddy waters.”