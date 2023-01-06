Friendship for a price

JAPAN is known for a lot of things, and one of them is their high-maintenance work culture. Host Clubs are places where both men and women can choose to unwind after a hard week’s work.
This is the kind of fun that doesn’t mean anything more than some flirtatious words and good company. All that has to be done is to drop some money on some liquor, and your host will entertain you with great conversation, and you can have a fun time that is worth your money.
Those who are unfamiliar might mistake the term “host” for someone at a restaurant who shows you to your table, but in Japan, it is quite a different profession. A host is someone hired to sit, pour drinks and talk to customers in a bar or an establishment called a ‘host club’.
They usually wear fancy suits, have lots of make-up on and have fancy hairstyles. They are beautiful and well-groomed as their job is to sell an image of allure and style.
Generally, people in Japan tend to take grooming and personal appearances seriously, and that goes double for the men who work at host bars.
Of course, hosts have to be charming and attentive, but they’re also supposed to be eye candy for their female clientele.
Their charm doesn’t fall only on good looks as they are required to be able to sweet talk and make customers feel relaxed, happy and wanting more.
They will exchange contact details so they can send messages and try to get you to come back to the club to visit them.
Many clubs also encourage hosts to go on outings with clients and bring them into the club to receive higher commissions.
Naturally, hosts pride themselves on being excellent companions, because the more they are liked, the more they can get their patrons to spend at the club, which often results in increasing commissions for the host.
In fact, most of their income depends on making the customer a loyal and repeat visitor.
Ever so often, one particular host becomes the best at his job, and becomes so popular among the ladies that he achieves the title of King of the Hosts.
There is also an important hierarchy system, as those who rank the highest in popularity based on their looks, personality, and service tend to make the most money and get the best working shifts.
Host clubs are popular spots for women to sit and chat with handsome and confident men, having conversations and encounters.
The main business of hosts is to shower attention, and praise, and act like temporary companions to their clients.
Many people outside of Japan might think these clubs are similar to strip clubs in the West; however, there is no nudity, prostitution, or sexual acts taking place in the club.
In fact, there are strict rules against any form of hanky panky between hosts and customers inside club premises.
Despite the generally-accepted platonic nature of the business, most women prefer to go either on their own, or as part of a group of friends, rather than with their co-workers mainly because it could potentially be awkward.
The structure and aim of the club are for a host to gather a loyal group of clients who will always visit and spend money in the club.
Host clubs are located all across Japan, even in small towns. You can find most of these clubs located around train stations and certain parts of the city, usually where the nightlife is booming with bars, clubs, and izakayas (casual drinking establishments).
Certain parts of Japan like Kabuki-cho and Namba in Osaka are major hubs for host clubs, but any area of Japan that has any form of nightlife is bound to have host clubs nearby.
Usually, a single building will house multiple clubs on each floor, and on the streets, the club staff will be out promoting their establishments and trying to get new clients to visit.
For foreigners who have never been to a club like this, it might be a shock if you are not aware of the system and all the side costs that come with visiting a club.
Usually, there is an entrance charge that includes a timed all-you-can-drink set. Then there is a separate charge to have a host sit at your table. And of course, the more hosts you invite to your table the more you are charged.
Customers also have to pay for drinks ordered by the hosts, as they are also paid a commission on the number of drinks you buy them.