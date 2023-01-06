Friendship for a price

Money can’t buy you love, but it can get you quality companionship at one of Japan’s host clubs

JAPAN is known for a lot of things, and one of them is their high-maintenance work culture. Host Clubs are places where both men and women can choose to unwind after a hard week’s work. This is the kind of fun that doesn’t mean anything more than some flirtatious words and good company. All that has to be done is to drop some money on some liquor, and your host will entertain you with great conversation, and you can have a fun time that is worth your money. Those who are unfamiliar might mistake the term “host” for someone at a restaurant who shows you to your table, but in Japan, it is quite a different profession. A host is someone hired to sit, pour drinks and talk to customers in a bar or an establishment called a ‘host club’. They usually wear fancy suits, have lots of make-up on and have fancy hairstyles. They are beautiful and well-groomed as their job is to sell an image of allure and style. Generally, people in Japan tend to take grooming and personal appearances seriously, and that goes double for the men who work at host bars. Of course, hosts have to be charming and attentive, but they’re also supposed to be eye candy for their female clientele. Their charm doesn’t fall only on good looks as they are required to be able to sweet talk and make customers feel relaxed, happy and wanting more.

They will exchange contact details so they can send messages and try to get you to come back to the club to visit them. Many clubs also encourage hosts to go on outings with clients and bring them into the club to receive higher commissions. Naturally, hosts pride themselves on being excellent companions, because the more they are liked, the more they can get their patrons to spend at the club, which often results in increasing commissions for the host. In fact, most of their income depends on making the customer a loyal and repeat visitor. Ever so often, one particular host becomes the best at his job, and becomes so popular among the ladies that he achieves the title of King of the Hosts. There is also an important hierarchy system, as those who rank the highest in popularity based on their looks, personality, and service tend to make the most money and get the best working shifts. Host clubs are popular spots for women to sit and chat with handsome and confident men, having conversations and encounters. The main business of hosts is to shower attention, and praise, and act like temporary companions to their clients. Many people outside of Japan might think these clubs are similar to strip clubs in the West; however, there is no nudity, prostitution, or sexual acts taking place in the club. In fact, there are strict rules against any form of hanky panky between hosts and customers inside club premises.