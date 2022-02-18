George Lucas revealed his concerns about Baby Yoda

THE newly published Star Wars book The Art of The Mandalorian: Season 2, the official behind-the-scenes book containing interviews of artists, writers, and filmmakers revealed that the franchise creator George Lucas once shared his concerns about Baby Yoda (or officially known as Grogu) with series head Dave Filoni.

“I had a talk with George, at one point, about the Child. His main concern was that the kid has to have a proper amount of training,” Filoni revealed in the book.

Filoni is the executive producer on The Mandalorian and the spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett, which has written and directed episodes. He was also a part of Star Wars: Rebels.

Lucas had some concerns with the inclusion of the fan-favorite character in The Mandalorian. It wasn’t until The Book of Boba Fett that Lucas’s concern was taken care of.

Season two of The Mandalorian ended with Grogu leaving with Luke Skywalker to train as a Jedi. In the sixth episode of Boba Fett, Grogu was shown to be training as a Jedi under Luke, but decided to leave to reunite with Din Djarin, the Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian will return for a third season at a later date on Disney Plus.