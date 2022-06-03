Get moving and get healthy

PHYSICAL activity has numerous advantages, including keeping you in shape, lowering your risk of disease, strengthening your muscles, and boosting your ability to perform daily tasks. It may also help you live longer.
Any movement that causes your muscles to work and forces your body to burn calories is considered a physical activity or exercise.
Swimming, running, jogging, strolling, and dancing, to name a few, are all examples of physical activities that everyone can do on a daily basis.
Above all, no matter what age, ability, ethnicity, shape, or size, everyone can benefit from physical activity. Here are some of the advantages of engaging in physical activities.
-> Weight management
Exercising can assist in preventing or maintaining weight loss. You burn calories when you participate in physical exercise. The higher the intensity of the activity, the more calories you will burn. Regular visits to the gym are wonderful but don’t panic if you can’t find a significant chunk of time to workout.
Any level of exercise for at least three times a week still would be considered better than none. To gain the benefits of exercise, simply become more active throughout the day: like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, or revving up your house chores.
-> Combats health problems and chronic diseases
Regular physical activity has been demonstrated to improve insulin sensitivity, cardiovascular health, and body composition. A minimum of 15 to 20 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease, type-2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. Physical activity on a regular basis might also assist to lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Increased physical exercise can help you reduce your risk even more.
-> Boost your moods
Exercise has been proven to boost your mood and lower feelings of sadness, anxiety, and tension. Physical activity stimulates numerous brain chemicals that may leave you feeling happier, more relaxed, and less anxious. Regular physical activities can also help you feel better about yourself and your appearance, which can raise your confidence and self-esteem.
It doesn’t seem to matter how strenuous your workout is, but what matters the most is that it appears to improve your mood regardless of the intensity of the physical activity. Exercise has such a profound effect on mood, that whether or not you exercise makes a difference over short periods of time.
-> Improves brain health and memory
To begin with, it raises your heart rate, allowing more blood and oxygen to reach your brain. It can also increase the production of hormones that promote brain cell proliferation. Additionally, the capacity of exercise to avoid chronic disease can have benefits for your brain, as these conditions can influence its function.
-> Creates fun in a social context
Physical activity will eventually make you more relaxed, enjoy the outdoors, or even encourage you to partake in activities that bring you pleasure. In a fun social context, physical activity can also help you connect with your family, friends and also the community.
Consider taking a yoga or Zumba class, going hiking, or joining a sports team. Find a physical activity that you enjoy and engage in it on a regular basis.
If you eventually get bored, try something new that will challenge you. Something a little more daring perhaps.
The bottom line
You can enhance practically every aspect of your health by participating in more physical activities, and working out more frequently. These benefits come at no cost to you.
It has been shown that engaging in regular physical activity can lead to an increase in the production of hormones that not only make you feel happier, but also improve your quality of sleep.
Aim for a weekly total of at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity of a moderate intensity, 75 minutes of aerobic activity of a vigorous intensity, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity.
For even greater health benefits and to aid in weight loss or weight maintenance, it is recommended to exercise at least 300 minutes per week. However, even modest quantities of physical activity are beneficial. Being physically active at brief intervals throughout the day might accumulate to bring health benefits.