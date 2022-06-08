Get that instant glow

TRENDS come and go, but Korean glass skin looks like it’s here to stay! As we transition into the endemic phase, young Malaysians are starting to return to their offices and universities and NUTOX, Malaysia’s leading anti-aging skincare brand, is kicking off a K-pop-inspired thematic campaign to help Malaysians get an instant, lasting glow with their Renewing Treatment range.

NUTOX’s Get-Set, Glow campaign kickstarts with a K-pop-inspired music video where Captain Hydration takes you on a journey to get hydrated skin with the NUTOX Renewing Treatment Moisturising Essence and Ampoule.

Glass skin is healthy, poreless, luminous, and translucent skin, and Jasper Lim, Executive Director at Tohtonku, shared that the Korean wave has influenced millennials and Gen Z, bringing over a new emphasis on healthy, hydrated and glowing skin.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we noticed a shift in consumers’ skincare priorities with new habits emerging where they’re focusing on fuss-free skincare at home – having minimalist routines but instant results. The Korean influence has also driven a consumer desire for ‘glass skin’ – hydrated, glowing skin – which the NUTOX Renewing Treatment range offers. By combining the trends and needs of our consumers, this range has been formulated for a fuss-free, minimalistic skincare routine, which we see is perfect for the modern girl bosses, hustlers, on-the-go millennials and Gen Z. ​​Used in tandem with each other, it’s the perfect recipe for instant, glowing skin.”

The NUTOX Renewing Treatment Moisturising Essence and Ampoule is packed with powerful ingredients such as Actistem Gold Nest (Bird’s Nest Collagen), Caviar Lime (AHA), Betaine, and Niacinamide, which have been proven to improve skin texture, and boost moisture and promote skin renewal. The range is also made with technology targeted to exfoliate gently, rescue deteriorated skin and brighten the complexion.