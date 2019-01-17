Getting down to earth

THIS lunar new year is known as the Year of the Yin Earth Boar – Ji Hai. The Boar is the 12th animal in the Chinese zodiac 12 animal signs, and being the last animal in the Chinese zodiac, it signifies the completion of one cycle of the animal signs.

The year 2019 also carries the Earth element in the Five Elements Theory in feng shui, the other elements being Wood, Fire, Earth, and Metal.

Each of the Chinese zodiac 12 animal signs is also associated with one of the five elements. In the case of the Boar, it carries the Water element.

Taking into account that these five elements can either combine or clash with each other, and based on the Four Pillars of Destiny (or Bazi), the Boar’s Water element clashes with the year’s Earth element. This is symbolised as the Yin Earth element sitting on top of the Yin Water Boar.

Yin Earth represents mother earth which implies comfort, support and relaxation. Yin Water Boar, on the other hand, implies resourcefulness, strength, independence, and some stubbornness.

However, because of the clash with the Boar’s Water element, the year would be full of deception and a shaky ground for all ventures. Thus, meticulous planning and precautions are needed to move from turbulent waters to safer shores.

If done properly, abundance and prosperity will follow. So keep pursuing your dreams and work hard.

Although faced with obstacles in your path, wealth luck remains promising for those who are serious in their pursuits.

This year also exhibits superficial peace. Hostility and conflicts lie just beneath the surface and will flare up when they reach a peak exposing their ugly side.

Industries with the Wood element, such as media, books, nurseries, and plantations will do well, while those with the Earth element (real estate, construction) and Fire element (electronics, IT) will also remain buoyant and active.

Metal-related industries (banking, insurance) and Water-related ones (sales, tourism) may have to work around the obstacles and sustain the pressure to pull through the year.

The year has great potential to activate wealth luck, though there’s a need to avert the difficult phases in store. Mid-year would be a good period to work towards achieving greater success.

Maintaining good health will also ensure your reflexes and decision-making remain sharp for overall prosperity.

This year will be good for those born in the year of the Horse, Dragon, Rat, and Monkey while those born in the year of the Snake, Ox, Sheep, and Boar need to be more cautious.

However, to smooth the rough waters, Snake and Boar people should carry a key holder with a tiger image or a jade tiger figurine and add colours of red, orange, yellow or brown to activate good luck for the home or workplace.

Besides looking to mitigate the afflictions faced by the individual animal signs, ensure that the home is well-protected by following these basic feng shui corrections based on the annual Flying Star chart (top right):

► Place a water feature at the centre of the home to activate the No.8 Prosperity Luck star, and in the West sector to activate the No.1 Favourable star. These two stars will give prosperity and good luck as well as happiness, fame and wealth.

► Place a metal wulou or suspend six Chinese coins with a red tassel at the Northeast sector of the house to overcome the No.2 Illness star.

► Suspend a six-rod metal wind chime at the Southwest sector of the home to counter the No.5 Misfortune star, also referred to in feng shui as the Five Yellows.

► Place a red décor at South sector of the house to counter the No.3 Quarrel/Argument star.

► Place three bamboo stems in a vase with water at the Southeast sector to protect the house from the No.7 Violence or Robbery star.

► Place figurines of mandarin ducks or birds at the North sector to activate the No.4 Romance/Academic star.

By adapting these simple and practical feng shui tips for the home, the year of the Yin Earth Pig can be transformed into a very auspicious and prosperous year.

S.BS. Surendran is an accredited master feng shui consultant, bioenergetician and traditional vaastu practitioner. Readers can contact him at lifestyle.fengshui@thesundaily.com