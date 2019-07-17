A showcase of Europe through the seasons

TRAFALGAR is showcasing the best of what Europe has to offer for your holiday pleasure with 37 itineraries across 27 countries in its 2019/20 Autumn, Winter and Spring Brochure.

These holidays have been curated to ensure guests get to enjoy their trip without any hassle. From hotel check-ins to sorting out local transportation and handling luggage upon hotel check-in, Trafalgar’s travel directors take care of all the details, thus freeing guests to just

immerse themselves in local experiences that they won’t find with anyone else.

Trafalgar Asia president Mae Cheah said: “Our passionate product development team has crafted our trips to offer the best travel experiences, no matter the season.”

She added that when guests wanted to see and discover more of Europe, Trafalgar took them “beyond gateway cities to some of the most beautiful and picturesque villages that they would not have known about if they were travelling on their own”.

And when guests shared through feedback that they preferred to travel during the off-peak season where there are less crowds, the Trafalgar

team heard them.

Here is a rundown of Trafalgar’s latest holiday offerings for this coming autumn, winter and spring.