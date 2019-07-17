A showcase of Europe through the seasons

TRAFALGAR is showcasing the best of what Europe has to offer for your holiday pleasure with 37 itineraries across 27 countries in its 2019/20 Autumn, Winter and Spring Brochure.
These holidays have been curated to ensure guests get to enjoy their trip without any hassle. From hotel check-ins to sorting out local transportation and handling luggage upon hotel check-in, Trafalgar’s travel directors take care of all the details, thus freeing guests to just
immerse themselves in local experiences that they won’t find with anyone else.
Trafalgar Asia president Mae Cheah said: “Our passionate product development team has crafted our trips to offer the best travel experiences, no matter the season.”
She added that when guests wanted to see and discover more of Europe, Trafalgar took them “beyond gateway cities to some of the most beautiful and picturesque villages that they would not have known about if they were travelling on their own”.
And when guests shared through feedback that they preferred to travel during the off-peak season where there are less crowds, the Trafalgar
team heard them.
Here is a rundown of Trafalgar’s latest holiday offerings for this coming autumn, winter and spring.
This week-long trip covers the city of Glasgow, the Highlands and the capital, Edinburgh, and includes visits to the iconic Isle of Skye and the world-famous Glencoe mountains with their stunning white vistas during winter.
Meet the Wood Family on the shores of Lake Loch Ard in their 15th century home for a Be My Guest meal and gain a first-hand experience of Scottish culture with traditional folk music complete with Scottish bagpipes.
Discover the natural beauty of Croatia and Slovenia over eight days as you uncover the stories of the two former socialist republics with their tumultuous histories.
Now both culturally-vibrant travel destinations, savour the flavours of Rovinj’s famous white truffles, meet a local family in Ljubljana for a traditional Be My Guest lunch, and taste local flavours and hear the stories about life in one of the world’s greenest cities.
This perfect winter wonderland sojourn showcases captivating Switzerland in all its splendour over six days. Who doesn’t love snow-capped peaks and sweeping vistas?
Using Lucerne as the base, taste the best of all things Swiss, including mild Emmental cheese and chocolate.
Embark on a 10-day journey through the Sahara desert and explore Morocco’s charming cities of Casablanca, Fez and Marrakesh.
Travel to the charming oasis town of Tinghir, the spectacular Todra Gorge and the gateway into the Sahara, Ouarzazate, which has been featured in many Hollywood films.
Enjoy an amazing Stays with Stories in the middle of the Atlas Mountains at the African-style Xaluca Dades offering panoramic views of Dades Valley and its Berber villages, and dine in a traditional Riad in Fez over a Be My Guest dinner serving delicious Moroccan cuisine.
Now if you book before July 31, you will save 17.5% on your next European getaway. For more, visit the website of Trafalgar’s official retailer in Malaysia, Holiday Tours & Travel, or talk to its travel service agents at 03-6286 6220.