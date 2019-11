TWO million, three hundred thousand meals served in Business and Standard Premier, plus one million cups of tea served and 41,000 bottles of champagne opened in 2018. In 2019, Eurostar has done its sums for the 25th anniversary of the service between London and Paris, which began on November 14, 1994. Here is a look back at some of the milestones for the connection, which has become an indispensable part of French and British life. - AFP