List of beautiful new hotel openings

THE Stratford in London, the Lily of The Valley in Saint-Tropez, the Eden Rock in St Barth, Raffles in Singapore... In a bid to compile a list of the world’s most welcoming addresses, the American travel magazine has explored numerous new hotels across the globe, and evaluated the transformation of those which have recently undergone major overhauls.

Travel+Leisure has just published its fifteenth list of the most beautiful hotels that opened in the previous year. No less than 32 countries were visited to create a list of 72 outstanding addresses in a wide range of destinations around the world.

France is a discreet presence on the list of new openings with successive mentions of the Hôtel Château du Grand Lucé in the Loire Valley, J.K. Place in Paris, the Lily of the Valley in Saint-Tropez and the Plage Palace in Palavas-les-Flots. Elsewhere in Europe, Italy broke new ground in the world of hopitality with several hotel openings. The most beautiful are the Casa Maria Luigia in Modena, the Masseria Torre Maizza in Puglia, the Hôtel de la Ville in Rome, the a.d. 1768 Boutique Hotel in Sicily and the St. Regis in Venice.

Crossing the Atlantic, 19 of the addresses listed are in the United States, a destination that has affirmed its potential as a location for high-end hotels. Of particular interest are the Times Square Edition in New York, and the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center in Philadelphia.

Here is the complete list of newly opened hotels to be honored with awards from Travel+Leisure in 2020:

AFRICA + THE MIDDLE EAST

Jao Camp (Wilderness Safaris) — Okavango Delta, Botswana

The Oberoi Marrakech — Marrakech, Morocco

Zannier Hotels Sonop — Karas, Namibia

Magashi (Wilderness Safaris) — Akagera, Rwanda

One&Only Gorilla’s Nest — Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Singita Kwitonda — Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Camissa House — Cape Town, South Africa

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge — De Hoop, South Africa

Mandarin Oriental, Doha — Doha, Qatar

Al Bait Sharjah — Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

ASIA

Six Senses Bhutan — Bhutan

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong — Shanghai, China

Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong

Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa — Uttarakhand, India

Aman Kyoto — Kyoto, Japan

Shishi-Iwa House — Karuizawa, Japan

The Chow Kit — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Raffles Singapore — Singapore

HOSHINOYA Guguan — Taichung, Taiwan

Hotel de la Coupole — Sapa, Vietnam

AUSTRALIA

Mount Mulligan Lodge — Queensland, Australia

CARIBBEAN

La Finca Victoria — Vieques, Puerto Rico

Eden Rock — St. Bart’s

Ambergris Cay — Turks and Caicos

CENTRAL + SOUTH AMERICA

Kachi Lodge — Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia

Rio Palena Lodge — Patagonia, Chile

Nayara Tented Camp — La Palma, Costa Rica

Cirqa — Arequipa, Peru

EUROPE

August — Antwerp, Belgium

Belmond Cadogan — London, England

The Standard — London, England

The Stratford — London, England

The Newt in Somerset — Somerset, England

Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé — Loire Valley, France

J.K. Place Paris — Paris, France

Lily of the Valley — St.-Tropez, France

Plage Palace — Palavas-les-Flots, France

Purs — Andernach, Germany

Parilio — Paros, Greece

Mezzatore — Ischia, Italy

Casa Maria Luigia — Modena, Italy

Masseria Torre Maizza, a Rocco Forte Hotel — Puglia, Italy

Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel — Rome, Italy

a.d. 1768 Boutique Hotel — Sicily, Italy

St. Regis Venice — Venice, Italy

Britannia Hotel — Trondheim, Norway

Palacio Solecio — Malaga, Spain

Finca Serena — Mallorca, Spain

NORTH AMERICA

Glacier View Lodge — Jasper, Canada

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico

Sofitel Mexico City Reforma — Mexico City, Mexico

Casa Adela — San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Juana Bautista — Tlaquepaque, Mexico

Asbury Ocean Club — Asbury Park, NJ, USA

Shinola Hotel — Detroit, MI, USA

Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat — Lanai, HI, USA

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection — Big Island, HI, USA

Soho Warehouse — Los Angeles, CA, USA

Palihouse Miami Beach — Miami, FL, USA

Maison de la Luz — New Orleans, LA, USA

Equinox Hotel — New York, NY, USA

The Times Square EDITION — New York, NY, USA

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center — Philadelphia, PA, USA

TWA Hotel — Queens, NY, USA

Santa Monica Proper Hotel — Santa Monica, CA, USA

MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa — Sonoma, CA, USA

Willow House — Terlingua, TX, USA

Posada by the Joshua Tree House — Tucson, AZ, USA

Blackberry Mountain — Walland, TN, USA

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection — Wanship, UT, USA

Captain Whidbey Inn — Whidbey Island, WA, USA

Canyon Ranch Woodside — Woodside, CA, USA

- AFP