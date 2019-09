YOU heard of Taipei but have you heard of New Taipei City? New Taipei City, which sits just around Taipei with a substantial stretch of the island’s northern coastline, is the most populous city in Taiwan.

Malaysian travellers and adventurers are in luck this season as the New Taipei City Government has teams up with EVA Air to launch its latest “New Taipei City, New Adventure” campaign promo, featuring value-for-money travel packages exclusively for Malaysians.

From September 20 to 22, the “New Taipei City, New Adventure” Travel Fair will be happening at Nu Sentral Shopping Mall to introduce the newest and most popular tourist attractions to the public. At the same time, you’ll be able to sample delicious local delicacies and participate in engaging experiential activities to win exciting prizes.

Apart from the must-visit destinations like Jiufen, Tamsui, Shifen and Yeliu in New Taipei City, the New Taipei City Government has recently devised a new itinerary “Route 2 Taiwan”, featuring eight major secret attractions aiming to present the different exciting and beautiful landscapes of the city.

The eight hidden gems include Baoshi Mountain Platform, Tamsui-Kavalan Trails, Danhai Light Rail, New Taipei City Ho-Hai-Yan Gongliao Rock Festival, Shen’ao Rail Bike, Laomei Green Reef, Sanxia Old Street and Christmasland in New Taipei City.

Additionally, a second promotion campaign “I want to Visit New Taipei City” will commence during the three-day travel fair, where the public are encouraged to participate in an Instagram contest. If luck is truly in your favour, you’ll win yourself a free round-trip ticket from Kuala Lumpur to Taipei courtesy of EVA Air.

For a limited time only, EVA Air is launching two attractive promos: 4-days/3-nights individual travel packages starting at RM 1,329, and 7-days/6nights group tour packages starting at RM 2,599.

Optimistic to make Taiwan the number one travel destination among ASEAN countries for Malaysians for the second year in a row, the New Taipei City Government has put together a gift pack worth over RM 2,500, combining telecommunications, transportation, souvenirs, famous sites and museums to ensure that Malaysian visitors’ trips to Taiwan are more fun and convenient.

For more information, visit twnewtaipeicity.com or evaair.com.