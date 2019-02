By Azlan Ramli

KOTO GADANG*, a district of villages in Bukittinggi of West Sumatra, has many silversmiths and silver jewellery shops.

Among them is 52-year-old Syahrul, whom I first met in January 2017.

The former security guard and Bukittinggi native is the fourth-generation in his family to master the craft.

'Rul' started the business in 1992 before taking up a full-time job as a security guard in '95.

"I was doing silver work as a side business then," he said, while attending to my brother who is very much smitten by the many finely-crafted trinkets displayed at a small work-showroom section in the silversmith’s colonial-era bungalow.

The beautiful old house is one of many in the area formerly occupied by the Dutch masters right up to Indonesia's independence in '45.

With his calloused hands – though not as severely as a carpenter's – Rul gently and expertly files, sands, grinds, hammers and solders a silver ring my brother has picked. It is being adjusted to his (ring) finger size.

It was in October last year, and I was on my second trip there. Despite the many other much-bigger and more enterprising silver shops in Koto Gadang, I like this particular one.

Unlike my brother, I’m no fan of such things. I’m just a fan of Rul’s skills and the curious tools he uses for his trade.

The foot-operated pump-type, petrol-fuelled blowtorch always amazes me (even on my third trip to Bukittinggi and his shop last week!).