TRAVELLERS are discovering new off-the-grid destinations in which to immerse themselves this summer.

They range from the shimmering waters of Yeosu, South Korea, to the ‘Athens of the North’, a city noted for culture and creativity in Valenciennes, France.

These are just some of the top trending destinations Airbnb noted travellers are heading to this summer based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year.

Right here in Asia Pacific, other summer destinations include under-the-radar and traditionally less-explored cities such as Australia’s Bundaberg in Queensland and Orange in New South Wales as well as Japan’s Kanagawa and Nagasaki.

This summer, ryokans emerged the top trending space type on Airbnb.

These Japanese inns range from Michelin Guide-listed Tsukiya Ryokan in Kyoto, to bookshop-themed Book and Bed Tokyo that offers guests more than 3,400 books to peruse during their stay.

More guests are also opting for shepherd’s huts for a summer of glamping and digital detoxes in these rustic homes.

Handcrafted cabins like the ones at Bundaberg in Queensland, and Cook in Canberra offer peace and tranquillity in the Australian wilderness.

In Taiwan, minsu (homestay) bookings are also up, as travellers are increasingly drawn to Taiwan’s delicious street food culture, scenic landscapes and famed local hospitality.

In Hualien, host Ian’s minsu features a coffee shop on the ground floor, a bar stocked with teas, and bookshelves filled with books for those rainy days.