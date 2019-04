WORLD-FAMOUS Musée du Louvre in Paris joins forces with Airbnb to give a lucky winner an unrivalled access to the museum and its masterpieces for one night.

For the first time ever, passionate art-lovers will have the chance to cosy up to priceless masterpieces, including the Mona Lisa, and sleep under the Louvre’s iconic glass Pyramid in a ‘mini-pyramid’ that will be specially designed to celebrate the building’s 30th anniversary.

Malaysia has been selected as one of the countries around the world to partake this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on April 30.

One lucky winner and guest will get to see what happens inside the world’s most magical museum when the lights go out.

As the sun sets on Paris, the winning duo will make their way to the museum where they will be greeted by an art-historian, who will take them on a bespoke tour, like those previously given to the Obamas, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Once they have discovered the museum’s wonders, the duo will enjoy their ‘home’ for the night in the presence of some legendary hosts.

They will toast the Mona Lisa with a cosy Renaissance-inspired aperitif, while relaxing on a sumptuous Parisian lounge sofa, listening to the atmospheric sounds of French music on vinyl records.

Venus of Milo, the Greek goddess of love and beauty, will then ‘host’ an extravagant feast in a pop-up dining room. And lastly, guests will be treated to an intimate acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s lavish apartments.

At the end of this very special evening, the winners will retire to their bedroom under the Pyramid.

To be that one special winner, simply go to airbnb.com/louvre before April 12, 11.59pm central European time (Malaysian time April 13, 5.59am) and answer this question: “Why would you be the Mona Lisa’s perfect guest?”.