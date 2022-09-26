Going rabid over rabies

Just weeks ago, Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud was reported to have said five areas in Sibu have been infected by rabies since the start of the year, while April and May saw several rabies cases in Selangor.

Based off the novel of the same by Stephen King, the film exaggerates the effects of rabies somewhat for theatrical and dramatic value, but the viral disease itself is a very real threat in the real world.

MENTION the word “rabies” and the first thought that would come to mind for most people is the dirt, blood and saliva-coated St. Bernard dog from the film Cujo .

What is rabies

Out of every other modern viral disease, rabies comes with a 100% fatality rate, and for many, rabies will remain unnoticed until its too late.

Picture this scenario: you come across a cat and its litter of kittens in some random location. Being an animal lover, you hope to transfer the animals to a safer location, so you approach the cat.

However, the cat is behaving slightly “off”. It’s fidgeting, and seems uncomfortable. As you approach it, making the usual sounds cat-lovers make, the cat is startled and goes into “attack mode”.

It pounces at you several times, managing to get some scratches in. You assume its being protective of its litter, so you give up and make the mistake of ignoring the scratches, which seem really small.

The dynamite has been lit, and your nervous system is the wick.

The virus will begin to multiply along your nervous system, making absolutely no damage during this duration (which varies for everyone), and goes undetected. There will be no symptoms that show anything is wrong.

It could be several days later, or even weeks, or months, or years. But eventually, one day, you will feel a little “off”. Maybe there is a weird weakness in your arm?

At this point, it’s already game over; the virus has infiltrated the nerves, spinal cord and brain.

The next few weeks spent alive will be the most agonising period.