9-year-old Sri Lankan girl died in exorcism ritual

A nine-year-old girl has died in Sri Lanka after she was beaten to death during an exorcism ritual. The incident took place in a town of Delgoda, about 45km from the capital of Colombo.

According to the BBC, the child’s mother and the woman who performed the ritual have been arrested and appeared in court on Monday.

The mother believed that her daughter was possessed by a demon and hired an exorcist to help.

The police said that oil was poured on the girl’s forehead before getting beaten up in order to ‘expel the demons’ in her.

Neighbours reportedly tried to intervene and put a stop to the ritual when they heard her cries but were unsuccessful.

Sadly, the girl died in the hospital after losing consciousness during the ritual.