A Spotify playlist for cooking pasta is a life hack you never knew you needed

Music and macaroni, anyone? A fellow Tiktok user @leahmelle discovered that the pasta brand Barilla has a Spotify playlist for each type of pasta. The length of each playlist corresponds to the time it takes to cook each type of pasta. In other words, you don’t need to set a timer to time your cooking.

All you need to do is to choose a playlist from Barilla’s Spotify account and when the song ends, your pasta is ready to be served! The playlists available are also named after moods so if you want something exciting, you can listen to the Boom Bap Fusili or the Timeless Emotion Fusili playlists.