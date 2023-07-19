Abused Indonesian woman stops passer-by for help

AN abused Indonesian woman, working as a servant recently had her tragic call for help go viral on Twitter.

The story begins with an Indonesian woman who had just finished working as a maid for two weeks in Johor, running along the side of the road while crying and screaming for help to get her out of the employer’s grip where she suffered abuse and was denied food.

After calming her down and buying her food, the sympathetic local who discovered her listened to her tale.

Following their meal, she began crying. The witness could see she was in terrible pain when she drank two bottles of water and ate her meal in less than five minutes.

The Indonesian maid said how she had left her little child and her family back home, who were all crippled, in order to support them.

Following this, he assisted her to lodge a police report and forwarded it to the Republic of Indonesia consulate general in Johor Bahru.

We may never know who is speaking the truth, thus several internet users under the thread advised the local to exercise caution and hear both sides of the story before reacting. What’s your opinion?