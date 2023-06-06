An unpleasant, pleasant delivery: A delivery rider’s story

WE have always heard about delivery rider horror stories, and this is truly a ‘horror’ story.

The Twitter account’s narrative begins with a food delivery driver being given a puzzling drop-off location that is located directly within a graveyard.

He made the decision to phone the “customer” after considering the numerous horror stories reported by delivery riders. “Hello, I’ve arrived, but it’s in front of the grave,“ the delivery rider stated. That’s correct, go up, the ‘person’ softly retorted. Push the railing slightly and climb to the top.

The rider responds, “Don’t prank me like this bro, it’s not funny,“ while feeling goose bumps go down his hands and neck. “The joke is on you. I want to make money, not create issues, dude... People do not pass away whilst making orders.” The rider muttered.

The other then replies, “Are you genuinely afraid? Going up won’t take long.”

He suddenly spotted a dimly lit light and, a short distance away, a variety of foods and beverages, including four platters of rice.

The food delivery rider was relieved when he learned what was actually going on. Deep inside the graveyard, the client and his companions were gambling.

According to the client, who admittedly did not have enough money to gamble, he does it in the cemetery since it is a good place to hide from law enforcement.

The rider’s realistic horror story garnered a lot of laughter in the Twitter thread, as it seemed like such an unforgettable encounter.

Hoping that this true story made you smile today, what do you think? Are humans scarier than ghosts sometimes?