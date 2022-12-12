Armed robbers flee as jewellery shop owner pulls out shotgun

RECENTLY, a gang of armed robbers attempted robbery at a jewellery shop goes wrong as they were ignorant of the owner’s enthusiasm in firearms.

Thai news portal Thaiger reported that the four assailants had broke into Yaorawat gold shop in Mueang district in northern Thailand by shooting the glass door.

As one of the thieves tried to cut the steel bars using a grinding wheel, the owner Phisit Raphitphan had fired a gunshot, causing the robbers to flee out of his shop empty-handed and one of them slipped on the shattered glass on the floor.

While the thieves fled, Phisit fired four more shots and the last shot managed to hit one of the perpetrators who tried to escape using a motorcycle but then fell to the ground and was found by police later seriously injured.

The injured thief was treated at the Somdet Prachao Taksin Maharat Hospital and was later transferred to another hospital in Phitsanulok province.

Meanwhile, another assailant escaped on foot and was apprehended nearby the scene in an alley by Mueang Tak Police Station officers.

The last two thieves fled on a motorcycle still remain at large. Police believe that the suspects were Burmese nationals and may have managed to cross over to Myanmar.

Fortunately, the security cameras caught a clear picture of them.

According to a soldier of the Royal Thai Army and shooting range instructor Major Kitti Kerdphon, 41-year-old Phisit is trained in firearms and that he is a gun enthusiast who is a regular at the shooting range. The gold shop owner also won a shooting contest in Tak province.

Famous Thai lawyer Decha Kittiwittayanan stated that Phisit was well within his rights to use the shotgun because the assailants attempted to rob his store at gunpoint.

“The five shots fired by Phisit were in self-protection,” he said.