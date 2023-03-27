Assailants vandalise coffin of man shot and killed at wake in JB

RECENTLY, a group of assailants vandalised the coffin of a man who was shot and killed. The 38-year-old man, surnamed Ke, was found dead at a convenience store in Taman Melodies, Johor Bahru.

During his wake, a group of approximately 20 men reportedly arrived at the deceased’s home and caused a commotion by turning over the furniture and knocking down his coffin, Sin Chew Daily reports.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and a report has been filed in relation to the vandalism of Ke’s coffin.

Prior to the incident, the police were already investigating Ke’s murder, tracking down the suspect and reviewing the case from all angles, even considering if it was gang-related, China Press reports.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat reportedly said that Ke was probably connected to a murder case in 2017 that took place at a petrol station in Johor where the victim was stabbed and ran over by a car several times.

However, the suspects were acquitted over the murder case as the security footage obtained from the scene had not depicted the individuals involved clearly but authorities are watching over the case closely.

“We cannot confirm it yet but if he really is (the suspect), we would have already charged him. I’m shocked to hear of this case as Johor has been free of firearm crimes for a long time”, Kamarul said.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal code for murder and Section 148 of the Penal code for possessing weapons.

“He was found with gun wounds but as of now we are still waiting for the autopsy report on his actual cause of death”, he added.