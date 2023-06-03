Ban on women: Chinese fashion brands use guys to model underwear

CENTRAL CHINESE officials reportedly published a new set of guidelines for live-streamers in 2019, including a new clothing rule for female presenters.

This meant that female live-streamers were banned from wearing lingerie and sexy uniforms, according to the notice cited by Xinhua News Agency.

Companies that display women in skimpily dressed poses have a history of being shut down for breaking China’s rule against disseminating obscene material online, and businesses don’t want to lose out on possible revenue, according to the media reports.

Though lingerie sales are still going strong because, according to reports, fashion designers have found a different approach to advertise their products. Instead, have male models stream live while wearing similar underwear!

The proprietor of a live stream company, Mr. Xu, even promoted a man wearing a silk robe as a model on the social media platform. The caption of the photo stated, “The light and luxurious boudoir of the wife and adults,“ according to the site.

“Personally, we don’t really have a choice. The designs can’t be modelled by our female colleagues, so we will use out male colleagues to model it,“ he said adding that he doesn’t understand the fuss about male models taking a female’s role.

Your thoughts? Are female models required or would you be happy with men models modelling lingerie?