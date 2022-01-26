Barbie in red: Mattel launches Lunar New Year doll

AMERICAN TOY company, Mattel has released a brand new doll in conjunction with the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration. The company announced the exciting news on their official Facebook page, showcasing the 2022’s Barbie Lunar New Year Doll.
But contrary to their last year’s release, this barbie series is coming in with strong reinforcements! The CNY doll is designed by China’s one and only officially recognised couturier, Guo Pei.
In fact, the designer played a crucial role in bringing the doll to life. From picking Barbie’s special features to her hair accessories, Guo Pei brought new life to the brand while remaining royal to the Chinese heritage.
This is evident as the doll features Guo’s “signature embroidery detailing” with intricate designs of golden phoenixes and water and wave motifs that traditionally appear on attire worn by Chinese royalty. Her designs is also said to represent femininity, grace and the “passage of time and the cycle of life and renewal.”
This initiative was inspired by the company’s decision to honour its Asian audience heritage. “For many Asian communities around the world, Lunar New Year festivities bring an occasion to honor one’s heritage and wish for good fortune in the year to come,” wrote Mattel on its Instagram page.
What is more, the Asian Couture Federation will help facilitate the project. In other words, they will ensure Barbie gets to you safely in one piece.
Looking to get her for CNY? Head over here to purchase her at the price of US$75 (RM314.18), with a 3-doll purchase limit.