Barbie in red: Mattel launches Lunar New Year doll

AMERICAN TOY company, Mattel has released a brand new doll in conjunction with the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration. The company announced the exciting news on their official Facebook page, showcasing the 2022’s Barbie Lunar New Year Doll.

But contrary to their last year’s release, this barbie series is coming in with strong reinforcements! The CNY doll is designed by China’s one and only officially recognised couturier, Guo Pei.

In fact, the designer played a crucial role in bringing the doll to life. From picking Barbie’s special features to her hair accessories, Guo Pei brought new life to the brand while remaining royal to the Chinese heritage.