Black-and-white convenience store sign spotted in Cameron Highlands

The black-and-white sign of the convenience store in Cameron Highlands. – Twitter

Most urbanites would be able to recognise the convenience store Family Mart by its signature green and blue signboard. However, a black-and-white Family Mart outlet was recently spotted in Cameron Highlands and went viral on Twitter. @dearsln posted a seemingly edited picture of the Family Mart outlet with the caption: “Found a Family Mart with its colour ink run out.”

Twitter user @aqilahbaik replied that the phenomenon was something normal in Japan, where stores would have muted signboards so that the colours would not take away from the beauty of the surrounding nature. Other netizens also stated how Japan has imposed a rule that no colourful signboards be set up near shrines and temples.