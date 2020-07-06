BLACKPINK AR-free live singing amazes netizens

BLACKPINK’s live singing on Inkigayo has received lots of good praises and admiration from netizens.
On July 5, BLACKPINK performed on the SBS music program and sung live without any extra AR layers during the encore.
The way they sang felt effortlessly done and they looked so at ease doing it as can be seen in the video below.
We won congratulations Blinks!!!! #HowYouLikeThat #BLACKPINK @ygofficialblink @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/uTN0Xxtjj6— ?????????????? (@enerjen_)
BLINKs promptly uploaded fancam clips of BLACKPINK members singing live without AR, a testament to the singing prowess of the women of BLACKPINK.
