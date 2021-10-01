BLACKPINK’s Lisa apologises for mistake

BLACKPINK’S Lisa recently released her single LALISA and has been on a roll since her solo debut. However, some fans are disappointed to find that their idol seemingly appropriated another culture that’s not her own.

On the cover of her second track Money, Lisa sported a braided hairstyle similar to box braids, which is a popular Black hairstyle.

According to Sportskeeda, a fan recently took time out of a video call with Lisa to confront the K-pop singer about the issue that has been on their minds.