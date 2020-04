One of BTS band members, V, is rumoured to be secret ninja thanks to his super fast reflexes. According to numerous reports, V picks up choreography real fast and can nail new moves after just seeing it once!

Fans also reported many other instances where he has shown his next level skills such as:

· V grabbing an item thrown at him without exerting any effort.

· V effortlessly throwing darts behind him and successfully popping balloons at the back without looking.

· V catching a flying water bottle from the crowd as he walked down the stage, which had happened a few times!

He has shown his skills again when he appeared in Episode 100 of Run BTS! where contestants play a chaotic sports game.

In the video clip, V effortlessly caught a shuttlecock one-handed just by raising one arm. Even his band mate, J-Hope who stood beside him was stunned into silence.