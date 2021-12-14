Bukit Jalil cafe looking for customer who overpaid by RM700

A café in Bukit Jalil is looking for a customer who paid more than what they were supposed to on their bill.

In their Facebook page, Cheese café posted two images of the receipts, one which the total is RM78.40 and another grand total of RM784.04.

According to their post, one of their colleagues noticed that there was a big overpaid amount when settling their credit card settlement process. Realising this mistake, the café owner is genuinely looking for the customer to settle the issue.

“We will definitely make a refund, but we do not know who the customer is.

“Thank you very much for assisting us. We will also gift this customer 1x whole burnt cheesecake as a token of apology for the inconvenience caused,” wrote the café.

The post gained over 758 likes and one thousand shares in the short time it has been up, let’s hope the café manages to track down the customer and resolve the issue.