Bung Moktar: Isn’t it ironic ‘party-hoppers’ debating anti-hopping law?

THE anti-party hopping law was the major topic of discussion recently, with MPs of all quarters expressing their views on the legislation.

Yesterday, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said he noticed the irony that some MPs who had previously jumped ship are now giving statements on constitutional reforms that will pave the way for an anti-party hopping law.

“It is weird that some of the MPs giving speeches are the ones who party-hopped,” he said.

Meanwhile, he and opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim agreed that the anti-party hopping law should be submitted in a special Parliament session in May and finalised before the next general election.

The anti-party-hopping bill is anticipated to be introduced during the next Parliament session, which runs from July 18 to August 4.