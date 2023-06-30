Bus driver dies on way home for Aidiladha

AN express bus driver suffering from watery lungs was discovered dead inside the vehicle after it halted at the Gua Musang bus stop in the wee hours of the morning.

Awang Mat Adam, 55, a Kota Bharu native, was discovered unconscious in the bus’s passenger seat at 2.20 am.

Gua Musang District Police head, superintendent Sik Choon Foo claimed to have been contacted by a bus driver upon discovering the dead body.

According to a witness, the bus in question was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Bharu.

“The victim, who operates as a backup driver, was scheduled to switch drivers at Gua Musang, but he requested that it be done in Raub, Pahang instead because he had been complaining of feeling ill.

“The man sat and rested on an empty seat in the bus, after which the victim was found dead by witnesses,“ he claimed in a statement made today (June 30).

He claims that in addition to having diabetes for ten years, the victim had surgery for pneumonia four years ago.

There were no signs of criminal activity at the scene, according to the witness account.

“According to the Gua Musang Hospital’s postmortem findings, ‘Acute Pulmonary Edoema’ was the cause of death.

The case is currently under investigation.