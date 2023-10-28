Car-ambulance collision in Putrajaya, two ambulance personnel injured

KUALA LUMPUR: A car driven by an unknown foreigner collided with an ambulance in Putrajaya yesterday night.

A viral video posted on X by @nanmanjoi8715 showed the car driving in Putrajaya before colliding with an ambulance carrying a patient.

The video, which has received over 600,000 views, also shows ambulance personnel who were injured in the accident.

According to New Straits Times, the ambulance was rushing a senior citizen to the Putrajaya Hospital and did not stop at the Persiaran Perdana crossroad.

Meanwhile, the car driver, upon seeing the traffic light turned green, proceeded to drive and did not realise the oncoming ambulance which resulted in the collision.

Two medical assistants in the ambulance have sustained injuries. The driver of the car and ambulance along with the 74-year-old patient and another transport were unharmed.

Putrajaya police chief Assistant Commisioner A Asmadi Abdul Aziz confirmed the incident with NST and stated that the case is currently being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act.