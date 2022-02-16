Cat sits on sports car, owner demands RM12k to pay for scratches

THE owner of a luxury sports car has reportedly filed a lawsuit against their neighbour, claiming 100,000 baht (RM12,000) in damages after a cat climbed and sat on top of their sports car, causing scratches.

The story was widely shared in Thailand, and the latest reports say the owner has since apologised, adding that he doesn’t want the money.

Based on a report by The Thaiger, the incident reportedly took place in October 2020.

The cat owner posted a video on TikTok saying her neighbour demanded compensation for letting a “fierce or wild animal” out in public and causing damage to others’ assets or property. She added that she is willing to pay to fix up the scratches caused by her cat, but at a reasonable price.

The neighbours have been trying to come to an agreement for a while.

She said she already paid a 500 baht (RM63.96) fine at a police station for letting a pet out to the public alone.

She added she had gone to court twice, but the neighbour had never shown up in court and continued to go to her house for money.

Following news of this incident spreading across Thailand, the sports car owner has since apologised and has dropped the lawsuit.