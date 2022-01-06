Cat videos that went viral this week

MALAYSIANS love cats, as evidenced by the sheer number of cat owners in the country. These lovable felines are not just adorable to play with, but their funny antics can make anyone burst into laughter.

There are so many videos on cats that can melt your heart, flooding YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and other social media accounts, where pet owners or cat lovers can proudly share their obsession with the rest of the world.

Two such videos that went viral this week included a light-hearted video showing a cat’s shocked face over hearing an argument.

While it couldn’t be ascertained whether or not the argument was real or a recording, the cat’s expression tickled viewers enough that they imagined that the cat was probably horrified in case its owners were fighting. You can watch the video here.