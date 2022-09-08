Chinese girl cries after being told she ‘looks like her father’

AS much as we love our parents, it sometimes causes us to cringe when we are compared to them. Whether it is their characteristics or physical attributes, some of us at times would rather not emulate them. Take this six-year-old girl for instance.

Hailing from China, this little girl cried when she was told that she looks like her father. According to the online clip, the Suqian native did not find a choice comment from her mother’s friend flattering.

“There were friends at my house and they said that she looked like her father,” the mother said. “She was not happy and started crying, quipping that she doesn’t want to look like her father.”