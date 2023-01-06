Danish woman exposes genitalia in Bali? What happened to modesty?

IS the word ‘modesty’ or ‘decency’ being compromised lately? It seems like people are really doing away with morals, and behaving badly in public.

Sadly, such has become the norm, and many have not a care in the world over the consequences of their actions. However, the popularity of social media means you are ‘WATCHED’ and any misbehaviour in public is a video away from the various social media and networking platforms.

Before you know it, you’re viralled!

Such was the fate of one Danish tourist who had allegedly been detained by Indonesian police for exposing her genitalia on a motorbike in Bali.

According to Australia’s news.com.au, the viral footage of the woman that was shared on social media saw her sitting on a motorbike behind a foreign male laughing as she lifted her right leg to the side exposing her genitals.

The man who was speaking to the camera, immediately pushes her leg back to cover her modesty upon witnessing her indecent act.

What happened to modesty?

The act reportedly took place in the tourist hotspot of Seminyak, in the popular tourist beach destination Bali.

On Monday, the footage of the woman performing an indecent act went viral after it was shared by Indonesian designer Ni Luh Djelantik.

The designer angrily said “Bali does not need trashy tourists.

“Foreigners are increasingly going too far with their actions. All the enforcement of the rules has not made them learn their lesson,” she continued in the caption.

Djelantik also called for harsher sanctions for misbehaving tourists, and at the same time took time to thank the Ngurah Rai Immigration office for listening to her complaint and taking immediate action.

Local reports said the Danish woman and her male German friend were detained in a hotel in Kuta, Badung.

“They are being held in custody at the Nguarh Rai Immigration Office after being apprehended and detained,” head of the Ngurah Raie Immigration Office said in a statement to online Indonesian publication Socialexpat.net.

“We will therefore conduct more investigations.”

The immediate act by the Indonesian authorities is commendable. This shows that Bali does not tolerate indecency by tourists and locals alike.