$!Delivery rider in Pahang finally earned his PhD after 4 years of hard work

A man in Pahang has been working as a full-time Foodpanda delivery rider since the first Movement Control Order started while working on his PhD.
After four years of hard work, he finally completed his PhD studies and shared the good news on FoodPanda Rider Malaysia Facebook page on September 27.
Originally from Selangor, 36-year-old Mohd Akmal Azhar earned his PhD in Pharmaceutical Technology from Universiti Malaysia Pahang.
While working on his PhD, Mohd Akmal said that his main source of income comes from his job as a delivery rider.
“I’ve been working as a rider full-time since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and this job has taught me a lot about soft skills, ways to communicate, as well as helping me to develop patience and time management skills,” he told Kosmo!
“Usually in the morning I would use my time to work and in the evening I will finish writing my thesis. If there are tasks that require me to be present at the university, I would take leave. So far, Alhamdulillah, Allah has eased everything for me.”
According to Says, the father of five explained that his thesis analyses the use of probiotic products in tablet form that have a tolerance against acid in the stomach.
He has a deep interest in the field and his research paper totalled roughly 150 pages.
His achievement was also recognized by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Regent of Pahang who invited him to Istana Abdulaziz.
As a sign of appreciation for his hard work, the royal family congratulated Mohd Akmal and granted him a donation.
Mohd Akmal said Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah also gave him words of encouragement and prayed for his success.