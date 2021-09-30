$!Delivery rider in Pahang finally earned his PhD after 4 years of hard work

A man in Pahang has been working as a full-time Foodpanda delivery rider since the first Movement Control Order started while working on his PhD.

After four years of hard work, he finally completed his PhD studies and shared the good news on FoodPanda Rider Malaysia Facebook page on September 27.

Originally from Selangor, 36-year-old Mohd Akmal Azhar earned his PhD in Pharmaceutical Technology from Universiti Malaysia Pahang.

While working on his PhD, Mohd Akmal said that his main source of income comes from his job as a delivery rider.