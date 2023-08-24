Dilemma of insufficient hospital beds due to surge in influenza cases

ACCORDING to reports from The World Health Organisation (WHO), influenza cases have recently been on the rise in Malaysia, raising concerns in particular among people aged 60 and older.

Hence, it was reported by the Ministry of Health that 93 influenza clusters were recorded nationwide as of the 23rd Epidemiological Week (4–10 June), a 21 per cent rise from 2022.

Based on Datuk Dr. Christopher Lee, a former deputy director general of health (research & technical support), vulnerable populations like the elderly may have more severe effects from influenza.

“Many Malaysians lack immunity to the virus, which is contagious all year round. Sadly, a lot of people still believe that immunisations are only for new-borns and very young children. Though adults can also benefit from immunisations, he added, particularly elderly people who may come into contact with their adult children and grandkids can get infected, especially if they share a home”.

It is reported due to their declining immune system, it makes it more difficult to fight infections, as well as health issues.

Additionally, only two to three per cent of Malaysians were said to have received an influenza vaccination. As we all know, getting vaccinated against the flu helps to avoid significant cardiovascular health issues or even death.

Therefore, it is crucial for those 60 years of age and older to visit their nearby clinic as soon as possible to obtain their immunisations.

Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, the minister of health, stressed the significance of providing free annual influenza vaccinations to protect people’s health, especially the elderly, according to NST.

At-risk groups, including seniors 60 and older, are already given free influenza vaccines in nations including Singapore, Thailand, and Korea.

Moreover, the influenza vaccination has been available for more than 70 years, and substantial study has been done to demonstrate its safety record to the general public, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Be cautious of illnesses that may appear to be the typical cold but in reality, is the malicious influenza. For both yourself and a loved one, get immunised sooner rather than later.