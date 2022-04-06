Doctor highlights case of child swallowing 50 cent coin

AFTER going viral a month or so ago, following a Twitter post of him removing a fruit-sized growth from a patient and bringing awareness for Malaysians to get a medical checkup for any odd growths, Dr Mohd Shaiful Nizam is back once again.

This time around, Nizam – an ENT specialist – had to operate on a seven-year-old child who had swallowed a 50 cent coin.

Nizam pointed out that a major worry for ENT specialists such as him is when a child swallows a foreign object and it enters the respiratory tract, instead of the esophagus where food enters.

“If it enters the respiratory tract, the patient will suffer from breathing difficulties that could lead to death,” he explained.