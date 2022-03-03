Doctor’s account of watermelon-sized tumour goes viral

AFTER 11 years of being a doctor, a Dr Mohd Shaiful Nizam never expected to be in the position he was in late last month.

Taking to his Twitter account, the doctor shared his experience of operating on a patient with a salivatary gland tumour the size of a small watermelon.

According to Shaiful, the growth weighed almost 3kg.

“The growth on the patient’s neck was there for almost eight years,” he said.

“In the early stages, it was as small as 4cm by 5cm. But it had grown to almost 20cm by 30cm.”

The doctor also explained that the reason the patient finally sought medical help was due to how the growth was affecting his religious prayers.

For the operation, a head and neck surgeon consultant and his team were present. Even though the surgery lasted five hours, it was executed without any serious complications.

As parting words on the Twitter thread, the good doctor advised readers to get a professional checkup in the event of a growth or tumour.

“Surgery in the early stage (of a small growth) lowers the risk of damage to the blood flow, nerves and anatomy close to the growth site. The healing process will also be faster.”

Let this be a lesson to those who avoid going for a health checkup!