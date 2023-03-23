Driver shares hilarious encounter with malfunctioning toll booth boom gates on TikTok

TOLL BOOTHS poses a challenge for drivers as they may encounter a faulty system on a fine day or a toll skipper trying to avoid paying the toll fare.

A young woman recently had the misfortune of trying to pass a malfunctioning toll boom gate without having it hit her car.

In a TikTok video, the young woman, known as Akmal Ngatimin, shared her experience coming across the erratic boom gate bars moving up and down chaotically, with Akmal trying to figure how to pass through those gates without damaging her vehicle.

In the video, the boom gates were not only moving unpredictably, it can be seen that the tag sensor was not functioning properly as well.

In another video update titled Part 2, Akmal finally managed to escape the erratic boom gates safely without a single scratch on her vehicle.

“We safely got through the ‘pinball’,” she said likening the malfunctioning boom gates to a classic arcade game.

With Akmal’s video gaining 70,000 views on TikTok, netizens wasted no time leaving hilarious takes on her encounter.

“The bars are going through an identity crisis. Are they bars? Are they wipers?” a netizen commented jokingly.

“Playing pinball on your PC at the office not knowing the bars are being controlled by the game as well,” another netizen chimed in.

Another netizen even suggested that the boom gates were probably ‘daring’ her to try and drive through them.