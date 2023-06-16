Driving against traffic flow, lorry crashes into car near Bukit Putus

ONE would think these things would stop, driving against traffic. But yet again, another case of a vehicle going against the flow, with dire consequences.

At around 2pm yesterday (June 15), a life-threatening collision was caught on the dashcam of a car travelling along a two-way, narrow road near Bukit Putus, Negeri Sembilan.

In the video, there was a mild traffic flow initially. By the 10th second, the vehicle’s dash cam recorded a black Perodua overtaking a lorry.

At the 15th second, a lorry driving against the flow of the traffic collides into the black Perodua. And it misses the first lorry by inches.

Numerous Malaysians expressed concern about the driver’s driving style in the Twitter thread. For instance, “It was clear that it’s a double-lined road. What was the lorry planning on doing?”

Many others also concluded that the lorry driver was probably using his phone, but it isn’t an acceptable excuse to put other vehicles in danger.

As of today, there has been no information provided regarding the condition of the Perodua driver or the lorry that struck him before the abrupt end of the video.