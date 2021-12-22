$!Ed Sheeran shows off failed attempt to start a TikTok trend

WITH TikTok being the most popular social media among the youth, many talented musicians often collaborate to make beautiful and enchanting songs. However, there’s also another side of TikTok with the distinct Gen-Z humour which is an amalgamation of niche reference with absurdity and randomness.

A year ago, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran posted a TikTok of himself singing his new song, Afterglow, while he strummed along on his guitar, asking fellow TikTokkers to do a Duet with him.

When you post a Duet, the original video is placed on the right side of the screen, while the newly recorded video is placed on the left, and both videos will play at the same time.

After compiling a year’s worth of Duets, Sheeran posted a new TikTok with some of the “best” Duets he found.

Hilariously, the Duets were the complete opposite of harmony, and many completely drowned out Sheeran’s singing.