EPF’s budget guide says RM1,930 a month is sufficient for singles in Klang Valley

IF you’re living in the Klang Valley, then you would be familiar with the high cost of living. And according to EPF’s Belanjawanku, the minimum monthly expenditure for a single person to have a decent living in Klang Valley is RM1,930.

The Employees’ Provident Fund released Belanjawanku 2022/2023 yesterday (June 14), an expenditure guide which provides estimated minimum monthly expenses on different types of goods and services for various households.

This RM1,930 amount covers all aspects, food, rent, medical needs, transportation, utilities, selfcare, social participation, discretionary expenses and even includes a monthly saving of RM250.

However for those who own a car, the budget guide increases the monthly estimated expenditure to RM2,600.

The budget guide also extends its minimum monthly expenditure estimate to married couples, married couples with kids, single parents and senior citizens.

The guide includes minimum living costs for various sizes of households in the capital cities.

The highest minimum is in the Klang Valley while the lowest is Alor Setar in all the categories which are differentiated by those with cars or using public transport.

What are your thoughts on the Belanjawanku budget guide? Do you really think RM1,930 is sufficient for a single Malaysian living in Klang Valley?