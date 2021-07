Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would have seen numerous Fast & Furious family memes featuring Vin Diesel all over the internet by now.

The meme comes just in time with the current release of F9, the ninth instalment in the Fast franchise. Popular for its Physics-defying stunts and ludicrous yet fun storylines, the films always manage to drive home the message that family is everything and no one gets left behind.

Vin Diesel stars as the patriarch of the Fast gang named Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto. The memes currently circulating the internet comes from Dom’s iconic line in 2015’s Furious 7, “I don’t have friends. I got family.”

The family man, played by Vin Diesel, retires from living his life “one quarter mile at a time” in the latest flick to settle down with his wife and son. As we all know in the trailer, trouble always comes knocking and the ‘ordinary’ family with a background in crime and illegal racing always defeats the better equipped enemy.

This trope has been highlighted over and over in the memes below, from helping the Avengers to defeating Voldemort.