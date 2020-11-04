$!Filipino man takes Netflix and Chill up another level

A man in the Philippines named Victor Jose Tadia certainly helped put things into perspective. It turns out we don’t need to go all the way to Bali or Maldives to have floating breakfast in the water.

On November 1, 2020, Super Typhoon Goni blew over the island of Catanduanes in the Philippines and wrecked things in its path.

It’s recorded as the most powerful storm in history and have caused many to lose their homes amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.