While the flag is used as a symbol of luck and good fortune, it’s a sad reminder of the Japanese imperialism that had destroyed and traumatised many occupied countries during World War II, including South Korea.

She posted a video of her dancing where the tattoo of a Japanese rising sun flag was spotted by some South Korean netizens. The red sun is said to be similar to the Nazi swastika and is offensive to South Korea.

Poarch was born in the Philippines but her family moved to the United States when she was 13 years old.

An online backlash took place when a Filipino-American influencer Bella Poarch posted a controversial video on her TikTok.

South Korean TikTokers accused the 19-year-old influencer for being ignorant about history and started name-calling. Some of the netizens have said Filipinos are a “poor country with non-educated, short people.”

Filipinos online did not take this lightly and made #CancelKorea the top trending topic by voicing out their anger.

“We feel betrayed by you guys. Let me remind you that 112 Filipino soldiers died in action during [the] Korean War. The Philippines was the FIRST Asian country to SEND combat troops to your country.”The 112 killed soldiers were among the 7,400 Filipinos who were deployed to the Korean peninsula seven decades ago to defend Seoul from North Korea’s invasion,” wrote @RheaJoyValle.

“When Koreans call you a ‘poor country’ and ‘uneducated’ Filipinos but they come here to learn English,” tweeted @JuliusOliverP72, in response to news of South Koreans flocking to Philippines to learn English.

“First of all, we teach you English. Second, we are your largest fanbase in Asia which is a big help to your economy,” @HazelAnngellic tweeted.

Poarch has since posted up another TikTok video to apologise for her tattoo and said she loves South Korea.