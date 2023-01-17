Flat resident’s clean laundry soiled by sauce from pork meat hanging outside

A SINGAPOREAN man recently had the misfortune of having his laundry soiled with soy sauce drippings from his neighbour’s pork slabs dried out above his laundry.

The HDB flat tenant Bob Tan posted in a Facebook group, Complaint Singapore, had shared his frustrations saying how his freshly washed laundry was stained with soy sauce dripping from his upstairs neighbours’ drying pork meat slabs hung outside their window on the clothes line.

“My neighbour hangs pork belly outside the flat’s kitchen window and dirty all my just washed cloths with soy sauce,” Bob said in his post.

Mothership then reached out to Bob who told the news outlet that he first suspected that it was coffee but turned out to be actually soy sauce, much to his chagrin.

Bob then mentioned he knew who the neighbours responsible for the incident and had approached them for other matters prior to this but did not want to do so this time about the pork slabs issue as “they don’t look friendly”.

Therefore, the HDB flat resident plans to move forward with the incident and plans to report his neighbours to the Chua Chu Kang Town Council as soon as possible.

Mothership then spoke to the town council which stated that they advised the upstairs neighbour to remove the pork meat from the flat’s clothes line, which she complied to.

The town council also called on those living in the flats area concerned for “the cooperation of residents to practice good neighbourliness”.

Meanwhile, the resident has already personally apologised to Bob for the incident.

The residents who hung out the pork meat slabs outside later told Shin Min Daily News that it was part of its cooking preparations.

One of the flat residents who wanted to be known as Shui Shui clarified that her mother had dried out the pork meat slabs outside to prepare the meat for the upcoming Lunar New Year to regain a taste of their hometown flavours.

“My mother saw the sun was shining brightly, so she marinated some pork belly and put it outside to dry. We didn’t know we couldn’t do this, so we took it off as soon as we were told,” Shui Shui said to the news outlet.

Meanwhile, Shui Shui also said that Bob had accepted her apology and the matter will not be pursued further and she added that she was affected by online comments about her family, tearfully stating her fear for her child’s safety.

“The neighbor has accepted my apology and I promise not to do it again.

“We are really sorry, we won’t dare to do such a thing again in the future. We only wish for this matter to rest,” she clarified.