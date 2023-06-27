Food stall goes viral for RM3.80 chicken rice and questionable hygiene practices

JUST because a restaurant offers something amazing, it does not mean that they have to compromise on other factors of quality control such as hygiene.

A number of food vendors over the years in Malaysia were notorious for serving tasty fare but with questionable hygiene when it came to food preparation and their surroundings.

A Facebook page, 宝爸厨房, recently highlighted a chicken rice stall located in Cheras that sold their fare for an unbelievably cheap price of RM3.80. That is a rare find nowadays given the surging cost of living in this country.

In the post, it is said that the couple who owned the stall has been maintaining its affordable price for 34 years already. Prior to this, the chicken rice, sometimes added with char siew (pork slices), was priced at RM0.50 a packet.

While that is a good thing for patrons who want a good budget lunch, netizens could not help pointing out the less than hygienic food preparation and packaging.

“Hope the boss starts using gloves,” a netizen commented.

“Maybe because it is very cheap, we can expect low standards in cleanliness. His hands that have touched the chicken meat, have touched the newspaper and used the same hands to collect money from customers and then touched the chicken again,” a netizen pointed out.

On the other hand, netizens have suggested to also switch his packaging to banana leaves instead of wrapping it in newspaper.

“We’re not allowed to use newspapers, and wooden chopping board is not encouraged too,” another netizen said.